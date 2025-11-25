HEDA demands sanctions for expelled builder

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) to take disciplinary action against Mr Adekunle Onabekun, who was recently expelled from the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), UK, for professional misconduct linked to a fraudulent programme organised in Nigeria.

In a petition signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, and addressed to the Registrar/CEO of CORBON, Adetunji Adeniran, the group urged the council to suspend Onabekun from its membership pending the conclusion of investigations into his conduct.

The group recalled that a 2023 investigative report published detailed how Onabekun allegedly impersonated the CIOB UK and organised a programme titled “CIOB Nigeria Meet 2023” through a business name registered as CIOB Nigeria HUB (BN: 870626).

HEDA stated that the report alleged he misled participants under the guise of facilitating fast-track membership in the CIOB UK, reportedly collecting up to N10 million ($21,000) from unsuspecting professionals and investors.

According to HEDA, the CIOB UK denied authorising the programme and subsequently expelled Onabekun from its membership, effective May 1, 2025, citing professional misconduct.

The anti-corruption organisation noted that since Onabekun was also a member of CORBON, it was imperative for the council to uphold professional ethics by initiating its own disciplinary process, stating that such action would reinforce professional integrity within the Nigerian construction sector and deter fraudulent activities among registered builders.