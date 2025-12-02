Herder killed, cattle poisoned in Plateau community

A HERDER, Yakubu Salisu, was allegedly killed on Sunday while rearing cattle around Kira’s village in Bokkos Local Council of Plateau State.

The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Babayo, told newsmen in Jos that the deceased was stabbed by the assailants who stormed the grazing field.

He stated: “The herder was just attacked and stabbed by the assailants. I called the heads of security agencies including the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Commander, Operation Enduring Peace. I called on security agencies to investigate and arrest the perpetrators of the incident. I also called on our members to remain calm and allow security to investigate the matter.”

Relatedly, the Fulani community youth leader in Riyom Local Council, Abdullahi Yusuf, said seven cattle belonging to their members were killed in Dem Dagom community of Kwi Ward of the council.

Narrating the incident on Sunday, the youth leader said: “The Fulani community of Riyom wishes to draw the urgent attention of the Plateau State Government, security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders and the general public to a series of disturbing incidents of cattle poisoning recorded within the last 48 hours. On November 29, 2025, one cow belonging to Sunusi Dalhatu was poisoned to death in Jol community.”

Responding to the allegation, the President of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Solomon Dalyop, said: “Yes, I have been informed about the alleged poisoning of a cow which is subject to forensic examination to ascertain the truth of this claim. Second, if it is established medically that the cows were poisoned, then security agents should be allowed to discreetly investigate the incident to know who (either Fulani or any other person or group) is responsible, rather than someone taking the law into their hand.

“By this and other related incidents orchestrated to justify aggression by armed Fulani, we are calling on security agents to wade into this weighty allegation that could equally be masterminded to bring to light a planned attack recently alerted and circulated accordingly”