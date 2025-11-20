High court convicts ISWAP leader as DSS pursues multiple terrorism cases

The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted one of the leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ismaila, also known as Mai Tangaran, on terrorism charges.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications Department of State Services (DSS), Favour Dozie, on 18 November 2025, Justice Emeka Nwite sentenced Ismaila to 15 years in relation to count one and 20 years each on counts two, three and four, to run concurrently.

The statement added that the DSS had charged Ismaila under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013. The convict was found guilty of coordinating the 2012 attacks on Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano State, and other facilities in which many were injured.

The DSS is also prosecuting Khalid Al‑Barnawi, alleged mastermind of the 26 August 2011 bombing of the United Nations building in Abuja. Al‑Barnawi and four others are facing trial for their involvement in the attack.

In another case, five suspects are being prosecuted on a nine-count charge in suit FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025 for their alleged role in the 5 June 2022 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The Service has filed charges against two internationally wanted terror suspects, Mahmud Muhammad Usman, also known as Mamuda, and Abubakar Abba, also known as Abu Baara. Their trial is scheduled to resume before Justice Nwite on 15 January 2026.

Ten suspects arrested in connection with attacks in Benue and Plateau states are also being prosecuted. They were apprehended following President Bola Tinubu’s directive that perpetrators of such violence be brought to justice.

Among those to be arraigned is Abdulazeez Obadaki, also known as Bomboy, described as an internationally known ISWAP leader. He confessed to masterminding attacks on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and Deeper Life Church, Okene.

Another suspect, Musa Abubakar, identified as a manufacturer and supplier of arms and ammunition, was arrested in Plateau State.

On 19 November, terrorism charges were filed against nine commanders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) linked to Simon Ekpa. In five separate suits, they were accused of receiving funds and material support from Ekpa and other foreign-based members of the proscribed group.

A key suspect, Ibrahim Ali Larabo, was charged with terrorism financing. He is an illegal immigrant from Niger Republic who operated an unlicensed Bureau de Change. He allegedly provided financial services for the Ekpa-led group, receiving and disbursing large sums for IPOB activities in the southeast.

The DSS stated that the suspects were identified as IPOB commanders, arms dealers, couriers, Eastern Security Network fighters, and foot soldiers funded and directed by Simon Ekpa, who has already been convicted of terror-related charges and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in Finland.

Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, who assumed office in August 2024, ordered a review of all inherited cases and directed forensic investigations to ensure diligent prosecution in line with Nigerian law.