How family of four died in Kano inferno

Residents of Kundila housing estate in Tarauni Local Government Area in Kano were thrown into mourning on Wednesday following an outbreak of fire that claimed four members of the same family.

The incident left a husband, wife, and two children, both under the age of three, burnt to death in their two-bedroom apartment.

An eyewitness revealed the unfortunate tragedy ensued in the early hours of Wednesday when the inferno claimed the lives of four members of the same family.

Those that perished in the fire incident, according to residents in the area, include Shodandi (father), his wife Rafi’a, and their two little children, Mardiya Shodandi (3 years old) and Yusira Shodandi (one and a half years), who were burnt to death.

However, a 12-year-old boy and eldest child of the family, Aminu Shodandi, was successfully rescued alive by Kano State Firefighters.

Confirming the development, spokesperson of the Kano Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, hinted that the ugly incident was subsequently brought under control by the men of the service.

According to Yusif, preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have originated from a mosquito coil used in the victim’s apartment.

He added, “Today, being Wednesday, 19th November 2025, Kano State Fire Service, under the leadership of the Director, Alh. Sani Anas, the Emergency Response Unit (Control Room) received a call for emergency assistance from one of our staff, HFS Abba Datti, reporting a fire at Kundila Layin Baba Impossible, Tarauni Local Government Area, at about 04:13 am.

“Our men from the agency’s headquarters moved to the scene of the incident. On arrival, they found a ground-floor building engulfed in flames. The fire affected two bedrooms, one parlour, one toilet, and one kitchen.

“Five people were reported trapped in the fire: the father, mother, and three children. Their names are: Shodandi, the father of the children, aged about 43 years old; Rafi’a, the housewife, aged about 30 years old; Mardiya Shodandi, aged about 3 years old; and Yusira Shodandi, aged about one and a half years.

“Four of them were burnt to death. In addition, a boy named Aminu Shodandi, aged about 12 years old, was successfully rescued alive. By the preliminary investigation, we found that they used a mosquito coil in their parlour before sleeping,” Yusif noted.

The service offered their condolences to the families of those who died, while urging the public to be mindful of fire cases as the harmattan season gradually sets in.

Just last week, over 500 shops were razed by fire in Shuwaki Market in the Gari Local Government Area of the state. Official sources said the cause of the fire outbreak was due to the carelessness of some drunkards residing within the market premises.