I was willing to die for customs — Comptroller Abubakar

The Controller of Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Comptroller Dalhatu Abubakar, has revealed how he resisted all temptations to serve and protect national integrity in the service, even at the risk of paying the supreme sacrifice.

Comptroller D. Abubakar gave the revelation at the weekend during a special dinner organised by Stakeholders Forum Kano/Jigawa States to celebrate his recent awards and exceptional contribution to the service.

D. Abubakar was honoured at the recent Controller General of Customs CGC’s 2025 Awards as Best Controller of the Year 2025, Most Improved Command Revenue in Import, Most Outstanding Command in Anti-Money Laundering Activities, and Best Public Relations Officer of the Year.

While stakeholders celebrated the achievements, the controller confessed that the awards came as a result of dedication and commitment of his subordinates, adding that the feats were not without threat to his life.

“When I assumed duty precisely on the 3rd of February 2025, everyone, no exception, no one believed in my policies. No one believed in my programs. Because what I brought to Kano is unpopular.

“I was warned, you warned me, you said my policies, my decisions, will be at the risk of my life. And I told you, I’m willing to die for customs, for Nigeria and for what I believe in. Today, I’m here standing alive. I’m here standing, witnessing the transformation and achievement recorded by you, the business community. I’m happy, I’m alive,” Comptroller Abubakar revealed.

The Kano/Jigawa controller applauded the CGC’s mantra of Consolidation, Innovation and Collaboration which has transformed the customs service that has stimulated more responsive and improved revenue generation.

In their separate remarks, stakeholders applauded the impact of Comptroller D. Abubakar for leading the interception of over $200 million money laundering, an increase in government revenue generation, seizure of parcels of Cannabis Sativa, tramadol and other illicit substances.

Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Customs, Hassan Usaini, commended the controller’s commitment to national service. The federal legislature representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency, Kano, pledged legislative collaboration to strengthen prosperous trade relations.

On his part, Director, Kano Free Trade Zone, Mr. Richard Bassey, described D. Abubakar as dedicated officer who is convinced of doing the right thing for national integrity. He urged officers in the command to emulate his leadership style to sustain his achievements.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, presented by the Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Trade, Alh. Shehu Wada Sagagi, said Kano has witnessed tremendous success in the fight against smugglers, and the large-scale seizures have reduced the level of circulation of illicit substances.

“The controller has come, he has seen, and he has conquered. I’m very happy, especially with the seizure that I’ve seen in the illicit drugs that have been the problem of every family, every household, everybody in Kano.

“And with the efforts like this, I think we’ll get rid of this illicit drug out of Kano, out of Northern Nigeria. I want to record that you document all these achievements for public reference and to guide those coming behind,” Sagagi said.