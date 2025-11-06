ICPC arraigns woman for forging marriage certificate, UAE passport stamps to obtain UK visa

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Ms Elle Isaac Blessing Ojo before Justice Akobi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Kubwa, for allegedly forging a marriage certificate and United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport stamps to fraudulently obtain a United Kingdom (UK) visa.

The arraignment took place on Tuesday following the filing of a four-count charge by the Commission under Charge No. CR/577/25, Federal Republic of Nigeria vs Elle Isaac Blessing Ojo.

According to the charge sheet, the offences were committed in or around 2019 within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The ICPC prosecution team alleged that the defendant forged a marriage certificate bearing registration number 024119/2017, purportedly issued by a Nigerian marriage registry, which she knowingly used to support her UK visa application.

The Commission further alleged that Ms Ojo forged entry and exit stamps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on her international passport and presented them as genuine documents to strengthen her visa application.

These actions, according to the charge sheet, are contrary to Sections 363 and 366 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Laws of the Federation, which deal with forgery and the fraudulent use of forged documents.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Elle Isaac Blessing Ojo, in 2019 or thereabouts, at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently present as genuine a forged marriage certificate purportedly emanating from Ikoyi Marriage Registry, Ikoyi-Lagos, when you had reason to believe it to be a forged document, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 366 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Laws of the Federation.”

When the charges were read, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all four counts. She was represented by her counsel, C. A. Owo Ekele. Lead prosecution counsel, Fatima Abdullahi of the ICPC, informed the court that the Commission was ready to proceed to trial and requested a date for hearing, while the defence counsel applied for bail on liberal terms.

After hearing arguments from both counsels, Justice Akobi granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must be a public servant not below Grade Level 15, while the second must be a resident of Abuja with a family and own landed property with a valid Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) within the FCT.

The second surety is also required to attach copies of his or her passport and the C of O to the bail application for the court’s verification, Justice Akobi ruled.

The judge further ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Suleja Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions. The spokesperson for the Commission, Demola Bakare, in a statement on Wednesday, said the ICPC will continue to work collaboratively with relevant embassies and international partners to curb visa-related fraud and bring offenders of such corrupt practices to justice.