ICPC confirms probe of ex-NMDPRA boss continues despite Dangote withdrawal

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared that its investigation into a petition filed by billionaire industrialist Alhaji Aliko Dangote against the immediate past Authority Chief Executive/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engineer Farouk Ahmed, remains ongoing despite the withdrawal of the petition.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, the Commission disclosed that it received a letter dated 5 January 2026, titled “Notice of Withdrawal of Petition against Engineer Farouk Ahmed” from Dr O.J. Onoja, SAN & Associates, counsel to Dangote.

According to the letter, Dangote withdrew in its entirety the petition dated 16 December 2025, earlier submitted against Engineer Ahmed, noting that another law enforcement agency had taken over the matter.

However, the ICPC made it clear that the withdrawal does not halt its actions. The Commission said investigations had already commenced before the notice of withdrawal and would continue in line with the law.

Citing Sections 3(14) and 27(3) of the ICPC Act, the anti-corruption agency stressed that once a matter is initiated in the public interest, it retains the statutory authority to investigate irrespective of a petitioner’s decision to step back.

“The investigations in the interest of the Nigerian people and the Nigerian state have already commenced and are presently ongoing,” the Commission stated.

The ICPC reaffirmed its commitment to pursue the probe strictly within its mandate, emphasising that the process is aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption.

The statement, signed by the Commission's Spokesperson and Head of Media and Public Communications, Mr J. Okor Odey