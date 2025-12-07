IDU starts 2025 community wellness outreach with free health screening, water project

The Isale-Eko Descendants Union (IDU) has launched its 2025 Community Wellness Outreach, offering residents of all ages in Isale Eko free health screening as part of efforts to promote healthier living across the community.

The health outreach offered in collaboration with Iyewo Health features a range of services, including free health screenings of vitals and for communicable diseases, clean water distribution, as well as, health and safety education.

Speaking at the Isale-Eko Day 2025 Community Wellness Outreach held at Isale Eko House, Iga Idungaran Street, the Chairman of the Union, Adeniji Kazeem SAN, FCArb, underscored the critical role of and the collective responsibility in promoting health and wellness within the community.

He noted that sustained collaboration, shared knowledge, and mutual support are essential to building a healthy and supportive environment where residents can thrive.

Kazeem emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare, explaining that many illnesses can be effectively managed or completely avoided through early detection and prompt treatment.

According to him, the free health screening provided at the outreach was a vital step in that direction, and he urged residents to take full advantage of the opportunity to safeguard their health.

“Let us also not forget the importance of access to clean water and sanitation. It is a basic right, but one that is often taken for granted. Our water outreach program is aimed at bridging this gap, and I’m glad we’re able to provide this service to you today,” the Chairman stated.

Reiterating the significance of Isale-Eko Day, Kazeem described Isale Eko as a foremost community that has produced many prominent figures and remains deeply rooted in rich cultural heritage. He explained that the annual celebration was established to honour the people and preserve their legacy by reuniting sons, daughters, and well-wishers of the community.

He added that, after a brief hiatus of one to two years, the event has returned with renewed energy and vibrancy, beginning with the Community Wellness Outreach and followed by the Community Walk scheduled for the 14th December 2025.

“As a Union, we have always believed that the well-being of our community is paramount. We are not just about serving our members, but also about giving back to the community that has supported us over the years. That is why we remain committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those around us,” Kazeem added.

Representing Water Relief NG, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi stated that, over the past few months, Water Relief, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, has remained committed to delivering sustainable water solutions across the first-tier priority sites identified by the Union.

With invaluable support from the Lagos Internal Revenue Service, she said five critical water points have now been fully upgraded, ensuring safe and reliable access to clean water for households and local businesses within the community.

While celebrating this milestone, Okunnu-Lamidi emphasised the need to confront the broader realities of the developmental landscape. According to her, efficient community service delivery requires the availability of affordable, locally produced water tanks—an objective that can only be achieved through deliberate government support for local manufacturers.

She noted that without accessible infrastructure, scaling up interventions becomes costly, and without scale, many communities will continue to remain underserved.

As part of preserving generational legacy and the rich culture of Isale Eko, Mr Lawon Adam, Chair of the 2025/26 Planning Committee, along with other members, as well as Ms. Lanre Shasore, Culture Secretary, IDU extended an invitation to the general public to register online for a well-curated Walking Tour of Isale Eko on 14th December, 2025.