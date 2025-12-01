Ifon youth protest, demand installation of new monarch

Youth of the Ifon community, headquarters of the Ose Local Council of Ondo State, have expressed concerns over the continued delay in the installation of a new monarch for the town, five years after the demise of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adewusi.

While urging the Ondo State Government to urgently do the needful in the emergence of a new traditional ruler for the community, the youth under the aegis of Ifon Development Youth Forum, stressed that the situation had been stalling the development of the town.

Adeusi was on November 26, 2020, shot at the Elegbeka axis, along the Benin/Owo/Akure highway, Ose Local Council, while returning to Ifon from a meeting in Akure, the state capital.

During the peaceful protest at the weekend over the situation in the community, the youth lamented that the delay was hindering social, administrative and traditional activities in the town.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions, such as “Five Years After, It’s Time for a New Monarch”, “Give Us a New King” and “Give Us a Future”, the youth marched through major streets of the town, expressing their frustrations over what they described as a leadership vacuum that plunged the community into darkness since 2020.

The youth, who appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to approve the selection of a new Olufon in line with the Olufon Chieftaincy Declaration, stressed that the community could no longer remain without a traditional ruler.

They also raised concerns about civil and criminal matters from Ifon being handled in Owo despite the presence of a functional customary court within their community.

Speaking during the protest, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ifon Community Development Association (ICDA), Olaniyi Olotu, who disclosed that the procession marked the fifth anniversary of Oba Adeusi’s passing, emphasised that Ifon, a large and cosmopolitan community, could not afford to remain stagnant.

“Ifon has been in a rudderless state for the past five years. It is dangerous to keep this kind of populous community without a king. We call on the state government to expedite action on the selection of the next Olufon,” Olotu stated.

On his part, the General Secretary of the Youth Forum, Idowu Alegbe, maintained that the protest would continue until the state government intervenes.

He said, “Since our king joined his ancestors, things have not been working well. Ifon is empty socially and traditionally. We are not supporting any candidate; we just need a king. We will continue this protest peacefully until the governor listens to us.”

One of the protesters, Aderiike Odogiyan, who harped on the urgency of the situation, appealed directly to Aiyedatiwa to address their plight, adding: “We are in darkness. We need a king within the next two to three months.”