Ijebu-Ode to mark 30 years of Pa Ashiru’s legacy

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, is set to host family members, friends and well-wishers as efforts are geared to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the passing of Pa Simeon Adeyemi Ashiru, a revered community leader, public servant and patriarch, whose life spanned nearly a century of service, faith and educational advancement.

The family described the memorial as a celebration of a life defined by discipline, faith, service and an unwavering commitment to education values that continue to inspire generations, three decades after his passing.

In a statement by the family, they explained that Pa Ashiru, who died on January 17, 1996, was born on January 1, 1904, at Idepo Quarters, Ijebu-Ode, to Baba Okenla Ogunnusi and Madam Sinatu Adefowoba Ashiru, a renowned fabric dyer and trader popularly known as Mama Alaro of Imushin.

A member of the 1918 set of Ijebu-Ode Grammar School Old Boys, he rose to become a legendary figure in Ijebuland and beyond.

“Born a Muslim and formerly known as Alhaji Saka Ashiru, he was deeply involved in Islamic affairs in Ijebuland before his remarkable conversion to Christianity at the age of 91, following a dramatic recovery from illness. He was subsequently baptised and confirmed by the then Archbishop of Nigeria, the Most Revd. Abiodun Adetiloye, taking the name Simeon. He passed away less than six months later, shortly after his 92nd birthday.

“Pa Ashiru was a polygamist and fathered about 90 children from 23 wives. Notably, almost all his children attained higher education, with many excelling in senior professional roles in Nigeria and abroad. His lineage includes professors, doctors, lawyers, engineers and senior public servants, among them former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Otunba Olugbemiga Ashiru.

“Professionally, he served as Chief Tax Officer and Senior Accountant in Ijebu Province, earning him the popular sobriquets Saka Onirisiti and Ashiru Onirisiti. After retiring from public service in 1952, he continued to play prominent roles in education, health, security and judicial administration across Ijebuland. He also served as a judicial member of the| Rent Tribunal at the Ijebu-Ode High Court,” the Ashiru’s stated.

To honour his enduring legacy, a 30-year memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at the Simeon Adeyemi Ashiru Anglican Church, Ijebu-Ode, at 12 noon. Earlier that day, at 10:00 a.m., a statue erected in his honour will be commissioned at the Oke-Oyinbo Saka Ashiru Roundabout.