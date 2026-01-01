Ikeja council distributes rice to 200 residents to ease festive burden

The Executive Vice Chairman of Ikeja Local Council, Abisola Omisore, has distributed bags of rice to more than 200 residents to ease the festive burden on vulnerable households and strengthen community support during the holiday season.



The distribution, which targeted elderly residents and other community members, was described as a gesture of solidarity at a time when many families are struggling to meet basic needs during the festivities.



Omisore said the initiative was motivated by a desire to share in the joy of the season and ensure residents felt included in the celebrations.



“It is a good thing as we are in the festive period. So, I am just trying in my own little way to celebrate with my people,” he said, adding that although the support was limited, it was intended to make a meaningful impact.



According to him, the exercise reflects the council’s commitment to giving back to the community and sustaining public confidence in grassroots governance. He acknowledged that the intervention could not reach everyone but stressed that its value lies in touching lives and spreading reassurance among residents.



“This will really touch some people. It can’t go around, but at least with a little, I know it will go places. So, going forward, we have to make ourselves, I mean our people happy in this little way. Giving them the assurance of the renewed hope and the Ikeja agenda, compiled together and making sure we are giving back to the community,” he said.



Looking ahead to 2026, Omisore said residents should expect improved performance and greater commitment from the council leadership, describing hope as central to governance.



“By the special grace of God, hope is the pillar of the world. We hope to do better than this. Definitely, as we are going forward, there is room for improvement. It can only get better,” he said.



He also called for calm and restraint during the festive period, urging residents, particularly young people, to celebrate responsibly and maintain peace within the community.



“People, let us just be calm. Let’s celebrate in peace. Let there be no issue within the community, especially our youth. Let’s be cautious. As we are being happy, don’t let us go beyond our limits, so as to go into the new year peacefully,” he said.



The outreach, he added, underscores the council’s intention to combine festive goodwill with a broader message of unity, moderation and shared responsibility as residents mark Christmas and prepare for the new year.