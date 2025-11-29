Ikenga steps in as president, Rotary Club of Canal Estate, to focus on education, maternal health

The Rotary Club of Canal Estate District 9111, has elected Chike Ikenga as its president. Speaking during his investiture, Ikenga promised to concentrate on key areas of focus of Rotary International during his tenure.

He said areas of focus would be education, maternal and child health, sanitation and hygiene, disease prevention and treatment, peace and conflict resolution, water, sanitation and hygiene among others.

He said the club would give writing materials to three public schools in Lagos, organise spelling bees and youth skills training at the cost of N2.5 m through its literacy programme.”

He added that under maternal and child health, the club will provide delivery kits, engage in health advocacy as well as donate polio vaccines.

According to him, through its Water Sanitation and Hygiene project, the club will facilitate cleaning of public markets and donate waste bins, including wash hand stations, to secondary schools.

He encouraged club members to continue to live by Rotary’s vision to see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.

The immediate past president of the club, Rotarian Joseph Anayochukwu Ugwu said: “When I reflect on the past today, I see a tapestry woven with impact, service, teamwork, resiliency and humour.

“We used kindness, community service, youth involvement, health interventions, environmental action, and peace building, not tricks or illusions to bring enhancement into the lives of people this past year. We embodied the principles of Rotary. And by working together, we produced reverberations that will last for many years.”

Also, a past president of the club, Rotarian Maureen Ozurumba, said she was happy the event was very successful.

“I would advise the president to be a listening leader. He should listen to his members and also work to the best of his ability to move the club forward,” she added.