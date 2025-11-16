Illicit drug trade: Marwa warns cartels of tougher crackdown, hails Tinubu for reappointment

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has warned drug barons, traffickers and their cartels to quit the criminal trade or face even harsher consequences during his second tenure.

Marwa, who was reappointed by President Bola Tinubu for a second five-year term on Friday, November 14, 2025, told jubilant management staff, officers, men and women of the agency, who gathered to welcome him at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja, that his renewed tenure “will be hell and bleak” for anyone who refuses to abandon the illicit drug trade. He expressed appreciation to the President for recognising ongoing efforts against substance abuse and illicit trafficking in the country.

“First of all, what a surprise. I did not expect to come back from Jumat service to meet these great felicitations, dancing and singing by our personnel. We would like to thank the Almighty God, because always the glory has to go to Him for everything. We thank the President and Commander-in-Chief for the special recognition of our collective efforts and the new mandate for us to continue with the war against drug abuse and trafficking.

I thank the management, officers, men and women of the agency, who continue to provide service to the nation 24/7, in spite of the risks that you all face,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, while extending appreciation to “all our local and international partners, with whom we have continued to collaborate towards ridding Nigeria of illicit substances.”

For the drug cartels, Marwa warned: “The cartels have not seen anything yet. I promise them this second tenure is going to be hell and bleak for them. Drugs shall not pass, in or out or within Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to President Tinubu’s mandate, saying: “In line with our Act, we will continue to do our level best. I remember in my inaugural speech, the day I took over, I said very clearly that NDLEA will be feared by the drug cartels. And that’s just the beginning.

“At the same time, I must appeal to those who are engaged in illicit drug trafficking that this is the right time for them to drop that criminal business and face something legitimate. It is in line with that that we established the Alternative Development Unit, which seeks to persuade those who are perpetrating the illicit drug activities, particularly cannabis growers, who are our greatest challenge in Nigeria, to desist from the habit and collaborate with us.

“But those who refuse to do that can be sure that the NDLEA is up and able on its task of law enforcement. You will be arrested, the drugs will be seized, and your assets will be confiscated. So, when you come out of jail, there will be nothing left.”

He also assured that the agency will remain committed to drug demand reduction. “I’ll take the opportunity again to announce the rededication of our efforts towards prevention, sensitisation, counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation of our children in our 30 rehabilitation centres. And with the support of the President and the Renewed Hope Agenda, seven more rehab centres are coming up under the 2025 budget, which will now make every state have its own rehab centre.

“And as well, there will be zonal rehab, more rehab centres, and we are getting full collaboration from the Honourable Minister of Health. We appreciate his efforts also, and the Honourable Minister of Education, who has accepted our recommendation for drug tests for our children on admission to tertiary institutions, so that with this we can catch them young before it gets into addiction stage. May the Almighty God bless our President, bless all those that are supporting us, bless the officers, men and women of NDLEA.”