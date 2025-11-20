Imo community protests bad road, infrastructure, sends SOS to govt

The people of Amaimo, Umukabia in the Ehime Mbano Local Council of Imo State have protested against the deplorable state of roads in the community, urging the federal, state and local governments to intervene fast and reconstruct the roads.

The protesters, led by Nnorom Christian, lamented that the community could hardly access neighbouring communities, even to evacuate their farm produce, while operating from their ancestral homes had become nightmarish.

He said: “AmaimoUmukabia is a large and vibrant community in Ehime Mbano, with Umuna, Ikpem and Nzerem as neighbours. The community has a substantial population, mostly farmers and traders. We majorly produce palm oil, cassava, coconut, fruits and timber. The people are crying. Our roads are bad. No road to bring out our farm produce. Our teachers cannot come to school to teach our children.”

“To our beloved government and leaders, we are bringing to your attention the deplorable state of our major roads. This road has become a death trap, overgrown with bushes, and is impassable due to years of neglect. The road is a hazard to life, causing frequent accidents and mechanical issues.”

Noting the skyrocketing transportation costs affecting locals, he added, “The poor road condition hinders access to medical facilities, putting lives at risk. Students and teachers struggle to commute, affecting the quality of education. Farmers face difficulties transporting produce, leading to post-harvest losses.

“We are citizens of this land, deserving of good life and basic infrastructure. We beg you, our leaders, to intervene and save us from this suffering. We need your help to rehabilitate our road and make it safe for travel, provide access to clean water and electricity, support local agriculture and commerce, as well as improve healthcare and educational facilities.”

Meanwhile, he said the people “are willing to partner and contribute” to the development of the community.

“We are not just asking for aid; we are demanding our right to a better life,” he added.