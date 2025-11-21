In Pictures: Kano supports military with operational vehicles, motorbikes

The Kano State Government has actualised its promise to strengthen the security architecture in the state with the donation of 10 operational vehicles and 50 motorbikes to the Joint Task Force (JTF) to sustain bombardment against criminals terrorising the state.

The troop of 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Bukavo Barracks, Kano, recently neutralised 19 bandits in Shanono local government area of the state during an attempt to invade the community from neighbouring Katsina State.

The incessant criminal incursion had devastated several communities in two local government areas of the state, where several community leaders were killed, some kidnapped, and thousands of livestock rustled.

In quick response, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf assured all necessary support, including the intervention to enhance mobility, real-time response, and improve overall operational efficiency of the JTF to dislodge the bandits in the frontline communities in Kiru, Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Ghari, Shanono, Tudun Wada, and Doguwa areas.

In a symbolic presentation, Governor Yusuf, represented by Director General, Special Services, Major General Sani Muhammad (rtd), extended the letter of inventory to the JTF Commander, AM Tukur.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising security and supporting collaborative initiatives aimed at safeguarding lives and property across the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has commended the leadership of the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, for their commitment to excellence and professionalism in the training of police officers.

Yusuf made the remark when he received the Academy’s management team on a courtesy visit at Government House, Kano, on Thursday.

The delegation, led by the Commandant of the Academy, AIG Patrick Adedeji Atayero, was also accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Bakori, and other senior officials of the Academy.

AIG Atayero informed that the visit aimed to formally brief the Governor on preparations for the forthcoming Convocation and Passing-Out Parade (POP) of cadets.

The Commandant disclosed that the events represent significant milestones in the history of the Academy and expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation extended by the Kano State Government.

Earlier, Governor Yusuf applauded the leadership of the Academy for maintaining high standards in training future police officers and reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to continue supporting institutions that contribute to national security and development.

He added that the upcoming ceremonies are of national importance, especially as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is expected to grace the occasion.

Governor Yusuf emphasised that strong collaboration between the State Government and the Nigeria Police Academy will further strengthen policing capacity and enhance the security architecture of Kano State.