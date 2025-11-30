Insecurity: Army kills four militants in Taraba, arrests police officer

A serving member of the Nigeria Police Force has been arrested after allegedly operating alongside an armed group in Taraba State, the Nigerian Army confirmed on Sunday.

The arrest followed a military operation in Usmanu Village, Karim-Lamido Local Government Area, where troops neutralised four militia members and recovered a cache of weapons.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for 6 Brigade, Lt. Umar Muhammad, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Jalingo.

According to the Army, the deployment was prompted by credible intelligence suggesting a resurgence of a long-standing land dispute between the Shomo and Wurkun communities. The conflict reportedly escalated into armed confrontation, with several houses set ablaze.

“Troops came under fire on arrival in the area, as assailants attacked from the Fadama axis. A brief exchange of gunfire ensued, leading to the death of four militia members,” the statement said.

A subsequent sweep of the area, as made known by the Army, led to the recovery of three Dane guns, a fabricated AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two motorcycles.

The arrested police officer is currently undergoing investigation to determine his involvement in the clashes. Commander of 6 Brigade and Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the soldiers for their swift and professional conduct.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to restoring peace across Taraba State and sustaining operations against criminal elements.

General Uwa urged residents of Karim-Lamido and neighbouring communities to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and share information that could aid ongoing security efforts.

The Army also appealed to the public to remain law-abiding as stability returns, noting that operations under Peace Shield, Lafiya Nakowa, and Zafin Wuta are still in progress.

Official duty

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Police Command has clarified that a police officer reportedly arrested during a military operation in the state on Sunday, 30 November 2025, was on official duty and not involved in any unlawful activity.

In a statement signed by ASP Victor Mshelizah, Acting Police Public Relations Officer, the command said the officer was stationed at the Usmanu outstation in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, in uniform, and carrying out routine surveillance.

“The officer in question was stationed at his legitimate duty post – Usmanu outstation, in Karim Lamido LGA, in uniform and on duty. At no point was the officer involved in any unlawful activity or association with criminal elements,” the statement read.

The command also addressed circulating reports suggesting the officer’s involvement with militias or possession of prohibited items, dismissing them as false. “Contrary to unverified claims, the officer was not apprehended with any militias, armed groups, or persons of interest. He was not found in possession of any prohibited weapons, contraband, or items that could suggest misconduct. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the officer was arrested within his area of responsibility while performing routine surveillance during unrest, and he cooperated fully with the responding military team. No evidence links him to any wrongdoing, and the matter is under internal review to ascertain full facts,” the statement added.