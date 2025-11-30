Insecurity: Lawmakers busy politicking, defecting while Nigerians suffer — Bakare

The Lead Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has criticised the National Assembly for what he described as its failure to respond effectively to Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

Speaking on Sunday during his State of the Nation Address in Lagos, Bakare said lawmakers had prioritised political manoeuvring over governance.

“It is a shame on our National Assembly that it took the United States Congress, not the representatives elected by Nigerians, to convene a hearing on the lived experiences of citizens suffering under insecurity,” he said.

“While those in Abuja were busy with politicking, posturing for political relevance, defecting from one political party to another, in their desperate manoeuvres to secure their seats ahead of the 2027 elections.”

Bakare referred to comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who described Nigeria in “the most despicable language ever used by a world leader” and labelled it a “now-disgraced country.” He said the Nigerian government’s flurry of activity following the remarks exposed its earlier indifference to citizens’ safety.

“The political class has ignored citizens’ daily suffering and paid little attention to the real work of governance,” Bakare added. “It is a stain on the Nigerian government that external pressure was required before officials took action. Terrorists and bandits now dare the Nigerian state with impunity.”

The cleric also questioned the handling of recent attacks, including the Kebbi school abduction, asking, “Who ordered the withdrawal of the military from Kebbi school 45 minutes before the attack?” He suggested that deals or concessions may have been made with the perpetrators, leaving “more questions than answers.”

Bakare warned that continued inaction could further destabilise the country and called for comprehensive reforms in national security and governance.

He cited recent incidents across the country, including the abduction of over 300 students and staff from St Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, twenty-five girls from a secondary school in Kebbi, and thirty-eight worshippers in Kwara State.

The Nigerian government has since ordered the closure of vulnerable schools and increased military deployment in high-risk areas. Bakare said these measures, while necessary, were reactive and insufficient to address the systemic challenges facing the nation.

The pastor’s remarks highlight growing domestic and international concern over Nigeria’s security situation, following U.S. congressional scrutiny and the designation of the country as a “Country of Particular Concern” in October 2025.