Interior designer empowers artisans in creative economy

An Interior Designer and Creative Director of Acacia Studios, Tomike Layi-Babatunde, has emphasised how her firm is making a significant impact by creating employment opportunities, empowering artisans and promoting African crafts globally, thereby contributing to the growth of the continent’s creative economy.

Noting that Nigerian artisans are renowned for their skills in creating intricate textiles, vibrant beadwork and distinctive wooden carvings, she said by prioritising local craftsmanship, her organisation contributes to the local economy, providing job opportunities and fostering skill development.

Speaking during her exhibition at the just-concluded Design Week, Layi-Babatunde, who is the founder of Acadia Studio, said that by prioritising local craftsmanship, the studio’s initiative aligns with the global movement towards sustainability and ethical production, stating that it emphasises transparency, improvement of local techniques and the use of locally sourced materials.

The approach, according to her, not only enhances the visibility of Nigerian craftsmanship but also ensures its relevance in the current-day market.

Layi-Babatunde, who is a Lawyer by profession from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, said that with her huge respect for traditional craftsmanship, she has been in business for seven years, working directly with artisans and providing fair compensation to help improve the livelihoods of craftspeople and their families.

The Acadia boss said her designs blend traditional African craftsmanship with modern styles, appealing to a broad audience, and by leveraging e-commerce platforms and digital marketing, they can reach customers worldwide, contributing to the growth of Africa’s creative economy.

In some ways, Acacia Studio’s approach has benefited the local community, she said that it has helped to empower artisans, preserve cultural heritage, promote sustainable practices, and foster economic growth by exporting African crafts to global markets, thereby generating income and stimulating economic growth in local communities.

“Nigerian craftsmanship is increasingly significant for global trade, particularly in the current global climate where there is a growing appreciation for unique, high-quality, and ethically produced goods. Nigerian artisans are renowned for their skill in creating intricate textiles, vibrant beadwork, and distinctive wooden carvings. The global demand for such authentic handcrafted products has surged as consumers seek to support ethical practices and preserve cultural heritage,” she said.