IPCR inducts new peace workforce

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has formally inducted a new cohort of peace practitioners into its National Peace Academy (NPA), reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s mediation capacity amid deepening insecurity and rising social tensions.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Abuja, the Director-General of IPCR, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, said the development marks another step in the Institute’s mandate to equip citizens with practical skills for conflict prevention, dialogue facilitation, and community-level mediation.

He noted that Nigeria’s current security challenges require a deliberate investment in structured peace practice rather than reliance on ad hoc interventions.

According to him, trained mediators remain indispensable in countering misinformation, rebuilding fractured relationships, and promoting inclusive engagement in volatile communities.

Ochogwu cautioned the newly inducted members of the Peace Workforce against amplifying divisive narratives, emphasising that peacebuilding demands objectivity, patience, and evidence-based approaches.

He stressed that the nation’s fragile social environment could be further worsened when conflict responders become conduits for sensational or unverified claims, urging the inductees to uphold professionalism and ethical standards in their engagements.

The DG also highlighted the growing need for trained mediators in hotspots across the country, noting that the IPCR has continued to receive requests for community intervention, peace education, and early-warning support.

“We cannot allow sentiments and unverified claims to drive conversations around national issues. Those being inducted today must understand that peace work requires discipline, emotional intelligence and a commitment to truth. Divisive narratives are fuelling suspicion in many communities, and we must not contribute to that problem,” Ochogwu said.

Following his remarks, former IPCR Director-General, Prof. Oshita Oshita, commended the Institute for sustaining the training pipeline, describing the NPA as one of Nigeria’s most strategic peace infrastructures.

He urged the new inductees to take their roles seriously, saying mediation is “a calling that demands consistency, humility and a willingness to listen.”

Oshita added that peace agents must be guided by ethics, noting that poorly managed mediation efforts can escalate rather than resolve tensions.

He encouraged the participants to build trust in the communities where they serve and promote dialogue as a first resort.

The inductees, drawn from civil society, traditional institutions and youth groups, completed modules on conflict analysis, negotiation, early-warning systems and community reconciliation. They described the programme as timely, given the increasing number of local disputes across the country.

IPCR said it will continue to strengthen the Peace Workforce as part of ongoing efforts to support national stability and complement government-led security initiatives.