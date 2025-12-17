Isola commiserates as Amosun loses family member

Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has commiserated with a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on the demise of a family member, Alhaji Mufasiu Alabi Amosun.

This was contained in message on Friday personality signed Ambassador Isola. He said in the condolence message : “With a deeply saddened heart, I join countless sons and daughters of Ogun State, Egbaland, Owu Kingdom, and particularly the distinguished Amosun family, in mourning the painful demise of Alhaji Mufasiu Alabi Amosun, who returned to his Lord today at the ripe age of 78.

“The passing of Alhaji Mufasiu Alabi Amosun—the revered head of the Amosun family—is a monumental loss, not only to his family but to our dear state and the wider community of people who benefited from his wisdom, leadership, humility, and fear of Allah.

“Alhaji Mufasiu Alabi Amosun was a quiet but steady pillar, a custodian of family values, an emblem of dignity and discipline, and a man whose life radiated simplicity, patience, and God-consciousness. His departure leaves a painful vacuum, yet his legacy will live in the memories of all who encountered his gentle strength and impeccable character.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah will forgive his shortcomings, illuminate his grave with mercy, expand it with light, and admit him among His righteous servants in Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

“I hereby commiserates with my brother, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the entire Amosun family on this demise and pray Almighty Allah grant who mourns him the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I stand with the family in this solemn hour of grief, praying that Allah envelop them with comfort and peace.”