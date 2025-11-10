Iwaya monarch laments flooding as Lagos directs contractor to meet project deadlines

The Olu of Iwaya-Yaba Kingdom, Oba Suleiman Owolabi, has called on the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, to find a lasting solution to the environmental challenges confronting Iwaya.

The monarch made the appeal during an inspection of the community’s environmental condition, which he conducted alongside the commissioner.

He recounted a recent tragic incident in which heavy rainfall caused flooding that swept away children at a canal in Olaboye Olalere.

According to Oba Owolabi, the canal had collapsed, resulting in the loss of two children at about 2:00 a.m.

“Some parents don’t even know that their children are nowhere to be found,” he lamented.

The monarch stressed Iwaya’s significance as the host community to major institutions such as the University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology, the Federal College of Education (Technical), and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission.

He also noted that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, worships at the Mountain of Fire church located in Iwaya, adding that government attention should therefore not be far from the community.

Owolabi expressed concern that previous government promises had not materialised but said he was optimistic that “with the presence of the commissioner for environment and water resources… things will change.”

He urged the commissioner to address issues affecting residents, including street hawking, unauthorised mechanic workshops, and the conversion of areas such as Sabo and Herbert Macaulay into markets, which he said worsened traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has directed the contractor handling regeneration projects in the area to adhere strictly to agreed timelines for their completion.

Addressing the media after an inspection visit to Lagos Island, Wahab said the state government was determined to find a permanent solution to flooding in the area.

He explained that the ongoing urban regeneration project would bring relief to residents of Lagos Island and surrounding communities.

According to him, the construction of drainage and road infrastructure, being jointly undertaken by the Office of Infrastructure, LASURA, and the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, would address the perennial flooding challenges across Lagos Island and nearby areas.

He added that while the agencies involved had different timelines for project delivery, the government was ensuring that deadlines were met without compromising quality.

Wahab stated that his ministry regularly visits project sites to supervise progress and ensure community participation in maintaining the infrastructure. He urged residents to promptly alert the ministry if they notice any irregularities.

On the flooding in Iwaya and its environs, the commissioner said the project would be included in next year’s budget.

He explained that the confluence between Iwaya, the University of Lagos, and the Lagoon remained a government priority, adding that the canals and drainages in the area would be dredged and cleaned to ensure easy flow of stormwater into the Lagoon.

Wahab also directed that all environmental black spots, such as street trading, illegal shanties, and indiscriminate waste disposal, around the Iwaya/Yaba axis of Lagos Mainland Local Council must be cleared.

He said the government was holding regular meetings with PSP waste operators to ensure effective coordination in waste management.

The Special Adviser on E-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, who was also on the inspection tour, reaffirmed LASURA’s readiness to deliver all its projects on schedule and to high-quality standards.

He stated that the contractor, Tzipium Nigeria Limited, was prepared to commence construction as early as next Monday once the Ministry of Environment completes its preliminary work.