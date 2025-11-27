Jigawa gov sacks technical adviser on higher education

Governor Umar A. Namadi has sacked Abdullahi Dogo Abubakar as Technical Adviser on Higher Education with immediate effect.

This decision was communicated in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

Although no official details have yet emerged from the government regarding what prompted the sudden dismissal of the appointee, it may be unrelated to any issue with his schedule of responsibilities, as only the announcement of his sack has been made.

A statement from the office of the SSG, Malam Bala Ibrahim, indicated that “With this development, all rights and privileges attached to his office as Technical Adviser to the Governor on Higher Education have been withdrawn.”

Additionally, the statement directed the former Technical Adviser to immediately hand over all government properties in his possession to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State while awaiting further instructions.

In a related development, the Jigawa State government has approved over N400 million for the renovation of more than 1,500 schools across the state, the State’s SUBEB Executive Chairman, Professor Haruna Musa, announced while briefing the press in his office in Dutse.

Haruna stated that the bidding contracts for this year’s school renovations attract 27 lots, with 81 companies applying, out of which 57 have scaled through.

Therefore, he called on the successful contractors handling these important projects to ensure quality execution, as SUBEB will not compromise on substandard work.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at addressing areas of school dilapidation by ensuring prompt intervention for major repairs in schools.

Under this intervention for quality job satisfaction, SUBEB will closely monitor, evaluate, and fast-track these projects to ensure the use of quality materials during the school renovation exercise.

Professor Musa assured the contractors of prompt payment for excellent quality work in all the schools to be renovated.

“Over 1,500 of our school classrooms at basic levels need to be renovated to create an enabling teaching environment,” said the SUBEB Chairman.

On teacher training, Professor Haruna Musa said training is important to keep teachers abreast of modern teaching methodologies, enabling them to update their skills and knowledge.

Parts of the mandate include offering teacher training based on performance outputs to enhance capacity building, equipping teachers with ICT knowledge and innovations, among other educational development areas.

To this end, over 3,500 teachers were trained in various areas of need, particularly ICT, alongside other curriculum components, to improve the quality of teaching delivery across different levels of the education system.