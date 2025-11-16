Julius Berger renews commitment to community devt on Int’l Day of Charity

Head, Corporate Communications, Julius Berger, James Agama (left); Commercial Manager, Lagos Social Works/Lagos Tank Farm, Mrs Funke Obolo, children of the Hospice; member, Media Relations Department of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mercy Ogheneraye, during the event.

To mark the International Day of Charity, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc reaffirmed its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through targeted community outreach initiatives across the country.

In its Region West operational area, the company extended support to two institutions: the Hearts of Gold Children Hospice, a palliative and respite facility for children with disabilities, and the Shinning Light Beach School Foundation.

The firm donated essential food and relief items to assist their efforts in providing care and education for vulnerable groups in society.Speaking on behalf of the company’s management and staff, Mr James Agama said that Julius Berger’s approach to CSR goes far beyond philanthropy.

“Corporate Social Responsibility at Julius Berger is anchored on long-term impact. It reflects our enduring commitment to building stronger communities, improving quality of life, and supporting causes that promote inclusivity, education, healthcare, and social welfare across Nigeria,” he said.

Agama added that Julius Berger’s CSR framework is strategically structured around four pillars: Education, Healthcare, Environmental Sustainability, and Community Development, each designed to drive meaningful and measurable contributions to national development.

The management of the beneficiary institutions expressed appreciation for the visit and donations, commending the company’s continued compassion and partnership and describing the gesture as timely and impactful.

At Shinning Light Beach School Foundation, the founder, Lady Salami Dorcas, emphasised the Home’s reliance on goodwill donations, noting the scarcity of recent contributions and praising Julius Berger for its generosity, particularly in providing much-needed items.

“I am super excited by the donation made today by Julius Berger because the burden of catering for food supply in this orphanage has been taken care of for a long period. I am exceedingly grateful and on behalf of Shinning Light Beach School Foundation, we say a very big thank you to Julius Berger. May the Lord continue to bless your company, management and staff and help you to grow from strength to strength.”

At the Lagos event, the Julius Berger team, led by Agama, also included the Commercial Manager, Lagos Social Farm/Lagos Tank Farm, Mrs Funke Obolo; Ero Sandra Onome of the Document Control Centre, Lagos Facility Works; and Mobolaji Ogunyemi and Mercy Ogheneraye of the Media Relations Office.

In a related development, the company donated food items and cash tokens to two orphanage homes in the Federal Capital Territory: Destined Children Orphanage, Kado, and Unique Choices Care Foundation, Kubwa, aimed at extending love, care, and support on the occasion of the International Day of Charity.

At Destined Children Orphanage, which currently cares for 45 children between the ages of one month and 19 years, the administrator, Ms Sarah Chukwuemeka, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“We are deeply grateful. What you have brought will go a long way. These are items we use daily, and we appreciate Julius Berger for reaching out to us and for everyone who represented the company today. God bless you,” she said.

She added that the orphanage, founded in 2017 by her parents, would benefit significantly from the donation. The children expressed their appreciation through songs and prayers.

Similarly, at Unique Choices Care Foundation, the founder, Mrs Choice C. Michael, who established the foundation in 2018 following the passing of her husband, commended Julius Berger’s continued compassion. With visible emotion, she said: “I was overwhelmed with joy when I saw this. I am so happy, and I thank Julius Berger a million times. The Bible says a giver never lacks, and I pray that God continues to bless your organisation who has given to support these children.”

The foundation currently cares for 24 children, aged between three months and 16 years, and also supports more than 650 widows through its NGO initiatives.

The excitement among the children and members of the community was palpable as they warmly received Julius Berger’s representatives. The atmosphere was filled with gratitude and joy, with both children and neighbours expressing appreciation for the company’s gesture.

Speaking on behalf of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the Public Relations Officer, Region Central and North, Mr Akeem Lawal, commended the dedication of the orphanage administrators and reaffirmed the company’s continued support.

He said: “Every year, Julius Berger extends assistance to orphanages and charity organisations

as part of its CSR policy. Our goal is to ensure that these children enjoy the festive season like every other child. In addition to today’s donation, the company will also credit each orphanage with a token sum.”