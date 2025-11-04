Kano directs regular security meetings at local councils to address rising threats

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged local government councils to hold regular security meetings to enhance vigilance and coordination among communities across the state.

Speaking during the State Security Council meeting held on Thursday at Government House, Kano, the Governor emphasised the importance of grassroots intelligence sharing and cooperation between communities and security agencies.

The meeting was attended by heads of security formations, including the Commandant of the Nigerian Army, the Commandant of the Nigerian Air Force, the Commandant of the Nigerian Navy, the Kano Commissioner of Police, the NSCDC Commandant, the NDLEA Commander, and the Comptrollers of Correctional Service, Immigration, and Customs.

‎ Also in attendance were the NAPTIP Commander, FRSC Sector Commander, ICPC Director, ALGON Chairman, and the Chairman of Tudun Wada Local Government Area.

‎ Governor Yusuf identified Shanono, Tsanyawa, Tudun Wada, Doguwa, and Gwarzo as local councils requiring special attention due to their vulnerability to security threats.

‎ He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability, stressing that security remains the top priority of the government.

“We must continue to work together from the grassroots to the state level to safeguard lives and property,” the Governor stated.

He also sympathised with residents affected by recent security incidents and assured them of government’s continued effort to protect all communities in the state.