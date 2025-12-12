Katsina man allegedly kills nursing mother, infant over paternity dispute

The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended a 35-year-old man,

Sahabi Rabi’u, in connection with the killing of a nursing mother and her 10-month-old child in Sheme village, Faskari Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson Abubakar Aliyu stated on Thursday that Rabi’u confessed to murdering the 30-year-old woman and her infant after allegedly conspiring with another man, who remains at large.

“The bodies of the victims have been recovered, and the suspect is currently in custody,” Aliyu said. “Efforts are ongoing to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspect.”

According to the police, the victims were lured to the outskirts of Sheme village, where they were killed, burnt, and dumped into a nearby well. Preliminary investigations indicate that the motive was a paternity dispute involving the suspect and the victim.

The Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Bello Shehu, condemned the killings, describing them as “barbaric and inhumane.” He assured the public that the command would “leave no stone unturned” to ensure justice is served.

Authorities have appealed to members of the public to provide any information that could assist in locating the second suspect, promising that tips would be treated confidentially. The investigation remains ongoing.

