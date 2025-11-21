Kefas launches statewide road revolution in Taraba

Taraba State Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas has begun delivering on his promises of an extensive statewide road construction programme aimed at reshaping transportation, boosting economic activity, and improving connectivity across all senatorial zones of the state.

It would be recalled that the governor had, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders from the Southern, Central and Northern zones on September 23, 2025, pledged to kick off massive infrastructural projects by the start of the dry season.

Despite early criticism that his administration was slow off the mark after assuming office two years ago, Kefas said the delay stemmed from the absence of a state master plan, an obstacle he insisted needed to be addressed before meaningful development could begin.

With the new master plan now in place, Kefas has shifted gears, rolling out multi-billion-naira road projects and other infrastructure upgrades. His administration, which had initially prioritised security and education, introducing a free education policy and revamping schools, has now doubled down on physical development.

Contractors, as gathered by The Guardian, have been mobilised to several key road corridors long considered vital but neglected. Among these is the expansive Mararaba-Baissa-Abong road, divided into three lots of 28 km each, awarded to CGC Nigeria Limited, CCECC Nigeria Limited, and China Zhanghao. The government, as further revealed by The Guardian’s findings, had released N5 billion per lot to fast-track the work.

Other awarded projects include, as noted by our correspondent, the Pamamga-Dakka road, Mararaba-Yorro-Pantisawa road, Yerima-Gassol road, Wukari-Kente-Chinkai road, and Takum-Ussa road.

The administration was also said to have approved N1.9 billion for palliative repairs on critical routes such as Wukari–Tella–Mutum Biyu and Bali–Mararaba/Baissa, as well as township roads in Jalingo and Wukari.

At the contract-signing ceremony in Jalingo, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Development, Moses Luka, described the initiative as part of the governor’s broader strategy to open up communities and stimulate economic growth. He said the massive release of funds demonstrated Kefas’s commitment to fulfilling campaign promises.

The Chairman of Moulds Construction Nigeria Limited, Engineer Samuel Oyatemi, assured the state of quality work in line with specifications.

From lawmakers to traditional rulers and local government chairmen, praise has continued to trail Kefas’s infrastructural rollout.

At a recent session of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Deputy Speaker Hamman Adama Ibinlla revealed that the governor approved N15 billion for the construction of the Bali General Hospital, completion of the Bali–Dakka–Pamanga Road, and the Bali Government Lodge.

He said the governor had “touched every nook and cranny of the state” and restored security in previously volatile areas.

Traditional leaders have also expressed gratitude. The Second-Class Chief of Dakka, Alhaji Ali Yuauf Ganwaei, thanked the governor for restarting work on the Pamanga–Dakka road, describing it as a lifeline for his community. According to him, “With this road, every development can come to this community.”

In Kurmi Local Government Council, the chairman, Moses Maihankali, said the mobilisation of contractors to the Kurmi road was long overdue. He highlighted Kurmi’s rich natural resources and said improved road access would unlock economic opportunities.

Motorists along the long-abandoned Wukari–Chinkai road who spoke with The Guardian also expressed relief, saying the reconstruction after more than two decades of neglect would ease transportation difficulties.

Political analysts say Kefas’s leadership style, centred on economic, social and cross-cutting development indicators, has yielded tangible results within a relatively short time. They argue that he has demonstrated the ability to identify and utilise talented professionals, thereby strengthening the effectiveness of his administration.

While acknowledging that no leader is without shortcomings, commentators describe Kefas as one of the governors who “came, saw and conquered”, a leader whose achievements are already shaping the modern political and developmental trajectory of Taraba State.

Residents, on their part, hailed the governor’s performance just two years into his tenure. Many say the infrastructural revolution underway marks a turning point in the state’s pursuit of long-awaited prosperity.