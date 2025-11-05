Kidnapped Auchi seminarian dies as U.S. threatens action over christians attacks

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi has confirmed the death of seminarian Emmanuel Alabi, one of three students abducted from the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivianokpodi, during an attack by armed men on July 10, 2025.

The diocese said, in a statement on Tuesday signed by Rev. Fr Linus Imoedemhe, that two other abducted seminarians, Japhet Jesse and Joshua Aleobua, have been released.

It also disclosed that Alabi “lost his life in the course of the ordeal.”

“We are grateful to God for the safe release of Japhet Jesse much earlier and, most recently. Joshua Aleobua, who regained his freedom on November 4, 2025,” the statement reads.

“However, with deep sorrow. We announce the passing of seminarian Emmanuel Alabi, who lost his life in the course of the ordeal.

“May the soul of Emmanuel Alabi, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel G. Dunia, expressed sorrow over the loss of the young seminarian and has called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward protecting the lives and property of all citizens.

He also cautioned political leaders against turning a blind eye to the worsening insecurity situation in the nation, urging them instead to prioritise the safety and well-being of the people over political ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi then invites all the faithful and people of goodwill to join us in praying for the repose of the soul of Emmanuel Alabi and for the peace, healing, and security of our people and land.

The development comes amid growing international attention to alleged religiously linked violence in Nigeria. Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria, accusing the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians from attacks by Islamist militant groups.

Trump, in a post on social media, claimed that Christianity is facing an “existential threat” in Nigeria while accusing “radical Islamists” of being responsible for “mass slaughter”.

He wrote in a social media post that he had instructed the US Department of War to prepare for “possible action”.

The US president said, “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth then replied to the post by writing, “Yes, sir.

“The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

Trumps’s threat of military action came a day after his administration added Nigeria back to a “Countries of Particular Concern” list of nations that the U.S. says have violated religious freedoms. Other nations on the list include China, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia and Pakistan.

But the Nigerian government has repeatedly dismissed Christian persecution allegations by some foreign officials, especially from the United States, and claims that Nigeria does not discriminate against any faith group.

The federal government, however, insists that the country remain a tolerant nation that guarantees freedom of religion for all citizens.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the claims, particularly by some United States officials, as misleading and not reflective of Nigeria’s security realities while speaking on CNN on Tuesday night.

According to the minister, some of the claims made by officials of the United States are based on faulty data and assumptions that the victims of the violence are largely Christians.

“Yes, there are Christians being attacked, but these criminals do not just target one religion. They target Christians and also target Muslims. We have seen that especially in the northern part of the country,” Idris clarified.

The minister warned that such narratives could inflame religious tensions, stressing that the government was committed to ensuring harmony and security for all Nigerians.

“Those promoting such claims are unwittingly playing into the hands of criminals whose ultimate objective is to incite conflict between Christians and Muslims,” he said.