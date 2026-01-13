Kidnappers reduce ransom to N40m for eight abducted Edo residents

Suspected kidnappers who abducted eight residents of Imoga, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, and demanded N100 million ransom have reduced their demand to N40 million.

The Okpahi of Imoga Kingdom, Oba Patrick Abudu, disclosed this on Tuesday in a telephone interview.

The monarch said that they were still negotiating with the kidnappers to reduce the ransom to N20 million.

Speaking on how the ransom would be raised, he stated that all the stakeholders and members of the community were on standby to raise the cash as soon as a final agreement was reached with the kidnappers.

He said that he has not been able to travel out of the kingdom to attend to pressing issues due to the kidnapping of his subjects.

He said, “We have continued to negotiate with the kidnappers, and they have agreed to reduce the ransom to N40 million. But we hope they can bring it down to N20 million.

“Our people are on standby to raise the money for the ransom. Payment will be made as soon as the cash is available.

“We are worried about the safety of our people, as it has been five days since they were kidnapped.”

Recall that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday demanded N100 million for the release of eight Imoga indigenes abducted on Friday night.

The Guardian had reported that the eight victims were kidnapped at Star Boy Hotel on Imoga-Ibillo Road in Edo North.

The victims had gone to Ibillo for a function and decided to lodge for the night at the Star Boy hotel, which was also owned by an indigene of Imoga.

The Guardian recalls that the kidnappers came to the hotel in army uniforms and brought drinks, pretending to be waiting for someone.

The kidnappers accosted the owner of the hotel and seized his two phones.