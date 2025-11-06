Kogi: Ajaokuta community gains access to clean water

West African Ceramics Limited (WACL), makers of the ROYAL brand of vitrified, ceramic, and porcelain tiles, commissioned a 30,000-litre overhead water facility for the Oguro community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State on Thursday, providing residents with long-awaited access to clean and safe water.

It is worth recalling that for years, residents of Oguro relied on the River Niger as their main source of water. This situation exposed them to waterborne diseases and the daily hardship of fetching unsafe water over long distances.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Managing Director of West African Ceramics Limited, Mr. Franklin Jose, said the project was part of the company’s ongoing commitment to community development and sustainable impact.

He said: “At ROYAL, we measure success not only by the quality of our products but by the difference we make in people’s lives. The Oguro Water Project reflects our commitment to building a sustainable future where businesses and communities grow together.”

Jose noted that WACL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes focus on community welfare, education, environmental sustainability, and empowerment, adding that the company believes true progress flows from compassion and shared growth.

He added, “This water project represents our philosophy of giving back to the society that supports us. Access to clean water is not a privilege, it’s a necessity for healthy living and economic development.”

The commissioning ceremony attracted community leaders, local government officials, and lawmakers, including Hon. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem, the Member of the House of Representatives for Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, who served as the Chief Guest at the event.

Commending the initiative, Abdulraheem described it as a “model of responsible corporate citizenship” that demonstrates how private companies can contribute meaningfully to improving rural livelihood.

In a statement, Abdulraheem said, “This project is more than just a water facility; it is life-changing infrastructure that will ease the daily struggles of our people. WACL has set a standard for how industries can partner with host communities to create lasting social value.”

He further urged other corporate organisations operating in Kogi State and across Nigeria to emulate WACL’s example by investing in community-driven projects that address basic needs such as water, health, and education.

Community members expressed gratitude for the intervention, describing it as a dream come true. According to Mrs. Hauwa Ibrahim, a resident of Oguro, the water facility would relieve the community, especially women and children, from the burden of trekking long distances to fetch water from the river.

She said, “Before now, we woke up as early as 5 a.m. to fetch water from the river. Sometimes the water is dirty and makes our children sick. We are very happy today because clean water has finally come to Oguro.”

The Oguro Water Project forms part of ROYAL’s broader CSR vision, which seeks to promote social development through sustainability, empowerment, and access to essential services.

With the project’s completion, the people of Oguro now have a sustainable source of clean water, a development that underscores the vital role of corporate partnerships in driving community transformation.