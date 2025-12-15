Kogi govt foils bandits’ operation, confirms attack on Ayetoro Kiri

The Kogi State Government has confirmed an attack by suspected bandits on Ayetoro Kiri community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, revealing that four of the assailants were neutralised by local hunters during a fierce gun battle.

Speaking on Monday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the attack occurred in Ayetoro Kiri, a rural farming community.

Fanwo explained that sustained onslaughts by bandits in neighbouring Niger and Kwara states have pushed criminal elements into Kogi. He noted that the state government had already established a coordinated security architecture to counter such threats, though the affected area still requires additional reinforcement.

According to the commissioner, local hunters in the community courageously resisted the attack, engaging the bandits in a fierce exchange of gunfire that resulted in the neutralisation of four assailants, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He disclosed that 13 persons were kidnapped during the incident but assured that hunters and other security operatives are pursuing the fleeing bandits within the forest, with ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing the abducted victims.

“We are quite hopeful that the kidnapped persons will be rescued,” Fanwo said.

The commissioner confirmed that troops from the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and personnel of the Kogi State Police Command have been deployed to the community. He added that the state would maintain a strong joint security presence to safeguard lives and property.

He further revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) is actively supporting the operation through intelligence gathering and processing.

Fanwo also appealed to the Nigerian Air Force for air support to complement ongoing ground operations and strengthen the security response.

“The Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo, is engaging the service chiefs to ensure an air raid on the forest by the Air Force to support the ground operations of the Army, Police, and local hunters,” he said.

Commending the bravery and patriotism of the local hunters, the commissioner reassured residents that the government remains firmly in control of the situation.

He stressed that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is committed to the protection of lives and property across Kogi State, assuring Kogites that the government is steadily winning the battle against criminal elements.

“Their movement has been restricted by our security network. Currently, they are targeting soft targets such as churches. We have implemented measures to tighten security across the state. We are grateful for the cooperation of security agencies and our local hunters. We are winning this battle already,” he assured.