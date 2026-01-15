Kogi govt uncovers fraudulent land certificates, reclaims properties

The Kogi Government says it has uncovered cases of fraud in the processing and issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) in the state.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed this on Thursday in Lokoja.

Fanwo said the state government had invalidated all alleged fraudulent Certificates of Occupancy and reclaimed properties acquired through illegal means.

He described the action as a decisive move to curb land corruption, stressing that the administration had adopted a zero-tolerance stance on land-related fraud.

According to him, investigations revealed extensive irregularities in the issuance of C of O, with many certificates lacking proper documentation, files and adherence to statutory procedures.

“The state government has declared all such certificates null and void, as only the governor has the constitutional authority to sign and validate Certificates of Occupancy.

“Illegally acquired government properties have been reclaimed, and individuals involved in questionable land transactions are advised to verify the status of their documents with the appropriate authorities.

“Those found culpable in the fraudulent activities will be prosecuted,” Fanwo said.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and the protection of public assets.

“Land-related fraud and impunity are now history in Kogi State,” he stated.