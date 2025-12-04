Labour gives Cross River govt 14-day strike ultimatum over unmet demands

The Organised Labour in Cross River State has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government to resolve long-standing labour issues or face a resumption of the suspended industrial action.

In a letter addressed to Governor Bassey Otu and titled “Re: Workers/Labour Issues — 14 Days Ultimatum for His Excellency’s Urgent Intervention,” the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) expressed disappointment that four months after suspending their July 17, 2025, strike notice, the government has not addressed their demands.

The letter, jointly signed by NLC Chairman, Comrade Gregory Olayi; TUC Chairman, Comrade Monday Ogbodum; Chairman of the State Joint Negotiating Council (SJNC), Comrade Raymond Akan; and the secretaries of both unions, Comrade Bassey Odong Eke (NLC) and Comrade Ken Bassey (TUC), was made available to The Guardian on Wednesday.

Labour said it had held several meetings with government officials, including the Head of Service and the Accountant-General, but the issues remain unresolved.

“Your Excellency, in keeping with our commitment to a peaceful work environment, the Organized Labour has relentlessly undertaken series of stakeholders’ meetings/consultations… aimed at resolving the issues. Despite our efforts, the issues have remained largely unresolved as the government officials lack the specific mandate to comprehensively address them,” the letter stated.

The unions also criticised the state government’s silence, noting that they have been unable to meet with Governor Otu since December 2024.

“In light of the foregoing, the Organised Labour met on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, and… resolved to activate the suspended action of July 17, 2025, by issuing a 14-Day follow-up ultimatum effective from Thursday, 27 November, 2025.”

Labour recalled that the July strike notice was suspended after appeals by top government officials, including the Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government, but lamented that the government has remained “completely deaf to our cries and, by extension, the plight of workers.”

The unresolved issues include salary disparity between state and local government workers, implementation of promotions, the recent employment exercise in the LGAs, delayed salaries for local government staff, pension harmonisation, and the exclusion of labour in government activities.

Others are agitations by health workers, alleged poor disposition of the Accountant-General toward workers’ welfare, implementation of the Consolidated Parliamentary Staff Salary Structure, “way-in’’ allowances for Radio, Television and Theatre Arts workers, and the resurgence of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“In our desire for a sustained industrial peace and the robust relationship we have built with your administration over the years, we expect an expeditious resolution of these issues, please,” the letter stated.

As of press time, the state government had not reached out to the unions. Efforts to contact the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour, Comrade Clarkson Otu, were unsuccessful as calls went unanswered.

The 14-day ultimatum expires on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.