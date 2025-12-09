Lagos auto crash claims two lives, others injured 

Two individuals were reportedly killed and two others left in critical condition in a twin auto crash in Lagos.



The first incident resulted in the death of two persons at the Otedola Bridge towards the Berger axis of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, while two others were injured near the University of Lagos (UNILAG) waterfront towards Lagos Island on the Third Mainland Bridge.



Preliminary investigation from the Otedola Bridge incident revealed that an unregistered vehicle with two occupants, including the driver, was at a high speed when it rammed into a moving trailer at about 2:30 a.m.

The impact was fatal, culminating in the instantaneous demise of both occupants.



The operator of the involved trailer absconded from the scene with the articulated vehicle.



The deceased victims were evacuated from the primary carriageway to avert consequential dangers, after which the mangled vehicle was moved away from the highway.



According to the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, complementary security reinforcement was provided by officers of the Isheri Police Division, while the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU) conducted the conveyance of the remains in accordance with established emergency and public-health procedures.



The other incident occurred at about 5:00 a.m. on the Third Mainland Bridge, proximate to the UNILAG waterfront inward Lagos Island.



The accident, which involved an empty tanker and a pure-water distribution van (SMK 67 XH), resulted in severe injuries to two individuals. The victims received prompt first-aid stabilisation from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) before being taken to a nearby medical facility for further treatment.



Taofiq said: “Despite the distressing nature of both occurrences, LASTMA officers maintained unwavering vigilance and continued to meticulously regulate traffic along both corridors, ensuring the safety of unsuspecting motorists and preventing additional operational hazards.”

Also, General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condoled with the bereaved families and lamented the tragic and wholly preventable loss of life brought about by reckless speeding and brazen disregard for established road safety norms.



He reiterated the agency’s firm and uncompromising insistence on adherence to government-prescribed speed limits, underscoring that such compliance is indispensable for the preservation of human life and the avoidance of catastrophic avoidable tragedies.



Bakare-Oki further extolled the diligence, professionalism, and swift intervention demonstrated by the LASTMA Night-Gang Teams, affirming that the agency’s uninterrupted 24-hour surveillance, rapid-response capabilities and lifesaving operational frameworks across Lagos State will continue to be executed with unwavering vigour into the forthcoming year, as well as in consonant with the Lagos State Government’s resolute commitment to public safety and orderly mobility.