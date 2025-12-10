Lagos community alleges unlawful demolition, seeks presidential intervention

Residents of the Isoko Community in Eti-Osa Local Council of Lagos State have decried the alleged unlawful demolition of their homes and businesses.

They, however, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and order an independent investigation.



Residents of the community are also demanding a presidential investigation, identification and prosecution of those involved, restoration of their property or adequate compensation, protection from further harassment, and justice for all affected families.



According to the community leaders and eyewitnesses, bulldozers, reportedly deployed with the backing of government-linked actors, arrived at the community without prior notice and demolished residential and commercial structures valued at billions of naira. The operation was said to have been carried out with the presence of armed personnel and other non-state actors.



The Isoko community maintained that it had occupied the land for nearly 60 years under a valid 50-year lease agreement with the Ojomu family, and claimed to possess documents supporting its lawful occupation. The residents said all relevant documents were submitted to the authorities following earlier petitions, but no official response was received before the demolition.



Community sources further alleged that the community chairman was assaulted during the exercise, while property belonging to at least 14 landlords were destroyed. The incident also reportedly led to the death of a resident, Gifts Ologbo, who was said to have collapsed after losing his home and means of livelihood.



Chairman of the community, Lucky Ozero, described the demolition as shocking and unjust, stating that decades of peaceful coexistence and investment were erased in a single morning. He appealed to the President to urgently intervene, noting that residents were denied a fair hearing.



The community secretary, Clements Okeh, said the operation left elderly residents, widows and families stranded, adding that the manner of the demolition amounted to intimidation and a violation of their rights.



An elder of the community, Paul Irakpo, said sand-filling and other activities began immediately after the demolition, raising suspicion of a premeditated land takeover.



He also claimed that the traditional ruler of the Ojomu family denied authorising the exercise.



The community said it had briefed Rotimi Williams Chambers to pursue legal redress, but efforts to obtain official clarification from the relevant authorities have so far been unsuccessful.

But when contacted, Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mukaila Sanusi, said he was not aware of the demolition.