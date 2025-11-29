Lagos Country Club strategic partner in state development — Hamzat

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has described premier social institutions, including the Lagos Country Club, as indispensable allies in the State’s development drive, pledging that the government would increasingly harness their influence and professional expertise.

Hamzat made the remarks during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Lagos Country Club, led by its President, Mr. Seyi Adewunmi, at the State Secretariat in Alausa.

“We view institutions like the Lagos Country Club as strategic partners to the state,” Hamzat said, adding that the government “intends to better utilise insights from the club’s membership to strengthen its development framework and support the ​Greater Lagos Agenda while also improving engagement and feedback from a vital segment of the populace.”

Responding, Mr. Adewunmi expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for its consistent support toward the Club’s modernisation, outlining the institution’s expanding role as a non-state actor committed to social stability and national development.

“We are fully conscious of our responsibility as a non-state actor in the arduous task of nation-building,” Mr. Adewunmi stated.

The Club’s President underscored that through structured community outreach, promotion of inter-tribal harmony, and preservation of enduring values, the Lagos Country Club continues to complement government efforts in fostering a secure, orderly, and prosperous society.

Adewunmi reaffirmed the Club’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the State in areas of shared interest, emphasising its dedication to civic engagement, social cohesion, policy support, and community impact.

The visit concluded with mutual assurances of expanded collaboration between the ​Lagos Country Club and Lagos State Government.