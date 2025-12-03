Lagos deploys 229 special buses for Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme

The Lagos State government has deployed 229 high- and medium-capacity buses in the first phase of the Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme, scheduled to begin on December 8, 2025.



The service, to he extended to Epe, will operate along the Ajah/CMS (Marina)/Obalende, Ajah/Oshodi, Ajah/Berger, and Ajah/Iyana Ipaja routes.

Special Adviser on Transportation to the Governor, Sola Giwa, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting with Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and representatives of informal bus operators.



The meeting was ahead of the commencement of exclusive regulated bus operations of the Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme, scheduled to begin on Monday.



Giwa clarified that one of the operators would run an express service while the rest would offer stage carriage services. He emphasised that the state government was working closely with all stakeholders to fully formalise transit operations across Lagos, ensuring improved commuter comfort, enhanced security, and greater safety.



“We need to take a lot of bad buses off the road. The Lekki–Epe Expressway is not isolated. We are working on other major transit corridors. The vision of the state government is also to remove the small buses known as Korope from major highways and reassign them to feeder and community routes to strengthen the First and Last Mile bus scheme,” he said.

Buses participating in the new scheme will bear the standard Lagos blue-and-white regulated bus colours, feature active QR codes within PTCS stickers for quick verification of bus information, and carry a unique identification code. Drivers will display an official Ministry of Transportation badge, and all vehicles will be fitted with Touch and Pay (TAP) stickers.Giwa further disclosed that payment for all services would be strictly through the Cowry card. He warned that any driver or ground staff caught collecting cash—and any commuter paying cash—will be arrested and prosecuted.