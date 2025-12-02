Lagos designer drops new shoe line honouring women’s bonds

Amaka Nwokeji, founder and creative director of the Lagos-based footwear label Lhambi, has introduced a new women’s collection, The Bond Edit, positioning it as an exploration of personal relationships expressed through design.

The collection was unveiled in Lagos on 30 November, with guests offered a first look at the line. Actors, musicians and fashion figures attended, including Jemima Osunde, who served as the campaign muse, and singer Runtown.

Attendees viewed the shoes and took part in activities intended to reflect the event’s theme, including a foot massage session and a calligraphy station where guests wrote notes to friends and family.

Speaking at the launch, Nwokeji said the collection was designed to connect with women’s daily experiences.

“The Bond Edit is about the relationships that form us,” she said. “I wanted to create pieces that speak to comfort, confidence and identity.”

The collection features fuchsia, soft pink, red, gold, army green, espresso brown and black, produced in satin, suede, patent leather, metallic finishes and specialised leathers.

According to the designer, the range includes sculptural heels, braided straps and minimalist silhouettes. All pieces were produced in a Brazilian atelier.

Nwokeji said the line is intended to offer versatility for different settings. “These are shoes that women can wear in real moments,” she said. “Every detail reflects something personal.”

She added that the designs examine gestures of care within women’s relationships, noting that the concept shaped both the name and the presentation of the new line.

The designer, who trained as a petroleum engineer before establishing the brand, said she founded Lhambi to address what she viewed as a gap in stylish options for women who wear larger sizes. “I wanted to create a label that understands women’s needs without compromising style,” she said.

Since launching Lhambi, she has expanded the brand’s presence both locally and abroad. The Bond Edit, she said, represents a continuation of that approach. “It is important to design with intention,” she said. “The collection reflects that.”

The Bond Edit is available at the Lhambi store on Kafayat Abdulrazaq Street, Lekki Phase 1, and online via the label’s website and Instagram page.

The company said customers seeking further information may contact its service line.