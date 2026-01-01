Lagos dumpsites record 576 trips daily during festive period

The Lagos State dumpsite operations witnessed an unprecedented average of 576 trips per day during the festive period, highlighting the volume of waste generated and the scale of operations by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) at the time.

The Guardian learnt that the agency undertook extensive operations during the recent festive season to ensure that Lagos State maintained a clean, healthy and welcoming environment for residents and visitors, following a spike in refuse generation.

Available information indicated that the Authority’s commitment was evident in the scale of deployment, optimisation of resources and the round-the-clock dedication of its workforce.

According to an official of the agency, LAWMA intensified activities across all 11 operational regions, covering the three Senatorial Districts of Lagos State, ensuring that every part of the state benefited from enhanced waste management services.

“The Authority deployed 94 out of its 102 waste collection trucks, supplemented by hired trucks from PSP operators with excess chassis.

“Together, these resources facilitated an average of 576 trips per day to the dumpsites, with operations running continuously throughout the festive period.

“This level of activity guaranteed that waste collection matched the increased waste generation associated with festive celebrations,” the official stated.

The Guardian further observed effective bin management and service reliability by LAWMA, preventing environmental nuisance by ensuring that all bin locations were promptly attended to.

Regular lifting prevented overspilling, while filled bins were replaced through interchange, ensuring that waste did not accumulate on the ground before chassis returned from dumpsites. This proactive approach maintained service reliability and reinforced public confidence in the Authority’s capacity to manage waste effectively during peak periods.

Beyond routine operations, LAWMA also played a pivotal role in supporting cultural activities.

During the just concluded Eyo Festival, the Authority worked diligently before, during and after the event to render the venue and its environs sparkling clean. The Lagos Island/Central Business District (CBD) hinterland streets and roads leading to the venue were thoroughly sanitised, presenting a befitting image for an international cultural festival. This effort underscored LAWMA’s role not only in waste management but also in promoting Lagos as a city of culture, tourism and global relevance.

Speaking on this, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said there was also improved access to landfill sites.

According to him, operational efficiency was further enhanced by improvements at the Olusosun landfill site, where LAWMA facilitated better access and reduced turnaround time for trucks at the tipping face.

“This intervention allowed for faster waste evacuation, minimised delays, and supported the overall effectiveness of the festive period operations.

“The success of these activities was driven by the dedication of LAWMA’s workforce, who operated tirelessly across the festive days of December 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. Their round-the-clock service ensured that Lagos remained clean before, during and after the celebrations, despite the surge in waste generation.

“This commitment reflects the Authority’s mission to safeguard public health and environmental sustainability,” he said.

Gbadegesin stressed that LAWMA’s festive period activities demonstrated a comprehensive and coordinated approach to waste management.

“Through optimised logistics, prompt bin management, improved landfill access and support for major cultural events, the Authority ensured that Lagos State remained clean, orderly and welcoming during one of the busiest times of the year.

“These efforts highlight LAWMA’s unwavering dedication to environmental cleanliness and its vital role in sustaining the image of Lagos as a thriving megacity,” he added.