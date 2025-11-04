Lagos, federal agencies collaborate against illegal migration

Lagos State government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling human trafficking, migrant smuggling and the rising japa syndrome through stronger collaboration with federal agencies and international partners.

This was the focus of a sensitisation programme themed ‘Partnership for Protection: Safeguarding Public Servants Against Trafficking and Unsafe Migration’ yesterday, in Lagos.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, brought together representatives from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the National Orientation Agency, among others.

It sought to educate public servants on the dangers of irregular migration and the deceptive recruitment strategies traffickers employ, particularly through digital platforms.

Delivering his speech, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde, described human trafficking as a modern form of slavery that “undermines human dignity and exploits economic vulnerability”.

He noted that the japa trend had been worsened by the misconception that success could only be achieved abroad.

“The mindset that travelling out of the country is the only way to succeed in life is an erroneous belief,” Oyerinde said. “While migration is a global phenomenon, many people who embark on unsafe journeys become victims of trafficking and exploitation.

“Lagos, through the Task Force Against Human Trafficking, established five years ago, continues to collaborate with NAPTIP and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to strengthen public awareness and support prosecution.”

The commissioner praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his consistent commitment to social inclusion and citizen welfare, adding that the State Government would not relent in its efforts to protect residents and promote safe migration practices. He urged public servants to remain optimistic and resourceful within the country.

In a chat after his speech, Oyerinde reaffirmed that both the state and federal governments were united in their determination to rescue citizens and prevent further loss of lives.

“As a state government working with the Federal Government through NiDCOM, we have carried out several collaborations to bring many of our people back home,” he said. “The only lasting solution is continuous advocacy. People have been deceived into dangerous situations, including war fronts, especially in parts of Asia, and many have lost their lives to the japa syndrome. If you do not have anything meaningful to do abroad, there is no need to leave. You can achieve anything wherever you are with hard work and expertise.”

At the event, the Chairman, House Committee on Special Relations, Dr Rauf Age-Sulaiman, emphasised the need for firm action against trafficking networks. He noted that young people remain the most affected demographic due to their energy and enthusiasm to seek opportunities abroad.

“Trafficking is an offence, and we are wholeheartedly committed to dismantling these syndicates,” he stated. “Migration is not bad in itself, but it must be done responsibly. We are ensuring that adequate resources are provided to promote youth empowerment and make irregular migration less attractive.”

In her goodwill message, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, called for stronger coordination between federal and state governments in addressing the root of human trafficking and unsafe migration. She underscored the need for modern tools to identify and intercept trafficking networks.