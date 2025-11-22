Lagos govt begins demolition of illegal buildings in Ikate Elegushi, Lekki–Ikoyi axis

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has commenced the demolition of illegal structures in the Ikate Elegushi area, intensifying efforts to rid the state of buildings erected without proper approval or authorization.

The joint enforcement operation was carried out by the Lagos State House of Assembly, the Office of Urban Development, and LASBCA.

The exercise targeted structures that violated building regulations, encroached on drainage setbacks, exceeded permissible water levels, and posed risks to public safety.

Chairman of the House Committee on Physical Development, Sylvester Ogunkelu, noted that the Assembly fully supports the ongoing drive to sanitise Lagos’ built environment.

According to him, compliance with building regulations is non-negotiable, especially in a densely populated state like Lagos, where unregulated development endangers lives and puts pressure on critical infrastructure.

Also present at the enforcement operation was the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, who emphasized that illegal construction continues to pose significant challenges to environmental sustainability and urban planning in the state.

Oki reiterated that the Ministry remains committed to supporting LASBCA to ensure that all building developments across Lagos meet required standards.

On her part, the Acting General Manager of LASBCA, Bldr. Gbaye Florence, expressed the agency’s resolve to intensify monitoring across all zones.

She explained that the structures being removed had been served multiple notices—including stop-work orders and demolition notices—but the owners refused to comply.

She stressed that the agency will not tolerate any disregard for building laws, noting that unapproved buildings often lack structural integrity and pose severe safety threats.

In continuation of the statewide operation, the enforcement team moved to the Lekki–Ikoyi axis, where more illegal structures were identified. Buildings erected directly under high-tension power lines were marked for demolition due to the extreme danger they pose to occupants and the public.

Officials issued fresh warnings to property owners, stressing that the government will no longer allow hazardous developments to remain standing.

During the Lekki–Ikoyi routine enforcement, officials also addressed residents and developers, warning them of the consequences of ignoring statutory building procedures.

They emphasized that no part of Lagos will be exempt from the ongoing cleanup of illegal developments, particularly in areas prone to environmental hazards or where public safety is at risk.

Hon. Ogunkelu reaffirmed that the House of Assembly will continue to support enforcement agencies to ensure compliance, adding that the state government has a responsibility to protect lives and maintain order in the physical development sector.

He added that the State will “do its utmost best” to reclaim property that has been usurped by land grabbers.

The Lagos State Government urged developers, landlords, and prospective property owners to seek proper approval before commencing construction, noting that ignorance of the law will not be accepted as an excuse.