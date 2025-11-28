Lagos one-chance robbers attack Guardian TV boss, steal valuables

HEAD of Guardian TV, Lois Ogunniyi, on Monday, November 24, 2025, fell victim of one-chance robbers in Lagos State.

Ogunniyi was robbed at the Toyota Bus Stop, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway Lagos on her way to Rutam House, Headquarters of The Guardian.

She reported that a man sitting beside her in the mini-bus asked her to handover her bag, adding that while she was trying to ponder on the command, which she dismissed as a tout trying to beg money, he brought out a weapon to attack her and said, “You think we are joking with you right?”

According to her, when she boarded the bus, there were two people at the back, one person beside her, and one in the front with the driver.

Despite the presence of people at the bus stop, the assailants had smooth operation and were not in a hurry to drive off the area.

She said: “Monday was not the first time I would be entering public buses and I have been taking this route for the past three years.

“The guy beside me held something to my side and asked for my bag. At first, I looked at him and decided to dismiss the threat. He resorted to using force to collect bag, brought out a weapon and no one in the bus uttered a word, which made me realise that they were together. They stopped at Toyota bus stop and ordered me to alight from the bus. I got down and I raised an alarm and started shouting ‘ole, ole, ole (thief!).

“My phone, my laptop, documents, shoes, food and other things were in the bag. I wanted to renew my passport so I had all my original documents in the bag, my birth certificate, NIN, passport and others were inside. When I got to the office, The Guardian Chief Security Officer (CSO), Jason Nwaogazi, and I went to Mushin police station divisional headquarters to incident the matter.”

When The Guardian reached out to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Adebisi, she said the command would follow up but that the police doesn’t track phones.

“There is a case we have been following up for the past seven months, but the phone has not been switched on,” she added.