Lagos police recover illegal fireman during stop-and-search in Ishashi

The Lagos State Police Command has said the recovery of a locally made firearm in the Ishashi area underscores its continued reliance on stop-and-search operations as part of broader efforts to prevent crime across the state.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Friday, the command disclosed that operatives of the Anti-Crime Unit attached to the Ishashi Division recovered a cut-to-size double-barrel firearm and two cartridges during a patrol on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m.

The police said the recovery was made in the course of a routine stop-and-search operation carried out within the division’s jurisdiction, adding that the operation was led by the Divisional Police Officer.

Reaffirming its position on preventive policing, the command said such measures remain central to disrupting criminal activity before it occurs and strengthening public safety.

The statement read, “Stop-and-search remains a proactive crime-prevention measure. On December 23, 2025, at about 10:45 p.m., operatives of the Anti-Crime Unit of Ishashi Division, led by the DPO, recovered a locally made cut-to-size double-barrel firearm with two cartridges during a patrol and stop-and-search operation within the division’s jurisdiction.”

The command assured residents that patrols and intelligence-led operations would be sustained across Lagos State as part of efforts to maintain security and deter criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has said recent intelligence-led operations across several states resulted in the arrest of 22 suspects and the recovery of firearms, vehicles, motorcycles, illicit drugs and other items linked to criminal activities.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the operations were carried out by operatives of the Force Special Tactical Squad and targeted offences ranging from armed robbery and kidnapping to banditry, cattle rustling, impersonation and drug trafficking.

Hundeyin said six firearms were recovered during the operations, including “one LAR rifle, one pump-action gun, one AK-49 rifle, one AK-47 rifle and one SMG rifle, alongside two rounds of live ammunition”. He added that a total of 45 other exhibits were also recovered, comprising vehicles, motorcycles, illicit drugs and items suspected to have been used in committing various crimes.

According to the police, one of the key operations took place along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, where operatives intercepted a J5 vehicle conveying 13 brand-new motorcycles, weapons and other incriminating materials. Hundeyin said further investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect, Luke Ifeanyi, in connection with alleged armed robbery and economic sabotage.

He also disclosed that, in a separate operation within the Federal Capital Territory, operatives arrested a Kuje Custodial Centre escapee, Ayo Abiodun, who is suspected to have carried out a violent robbery involving a serving Nigerian Army officer.

The police spokesperson said another suspect, 40-year-old Yusuf Shehu, was arrested with a stolen tricycle and was found to be impersonating a police officer. “A police mobile uniform and a police identity card were recovered from him,” Hundeyin said.

He further stated that operatives intercepted a vehicle conveying large quantities of leaves suspected to be cannabis and other controlled substances during routine patrols.

In Edo State, Hundeyin said four suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and alleged violent attacks on a community. He added that in Lagos and Ogun states, two suspects linked to a car-snatching syndicate were also apprehended.

The police said investigations into the various cases were ongoing, while efforts were being intensified to dismantle criminal networks operating across the country.