Lagos reintroduces planning permit amnesty for property owners

The Lagos State Government has announced the reintroduction of its Planning Permit Amnesty Programme, designed to help property owners regularise unapproved buildings without incurring statutory penalty fees.

The move follows appeals from property owners who were unable to benefit from similar programmes last year.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, made this known in Alausa on Tuesday.

Olumide added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the reintroduction of the programme for the third time under his administration, allowing owners of existing but unapproved buildings to regularise their buildings without incurring the statutory penalties associated with erecting buildings without a permit.

He stated that the current Amnesty window would run from November 1 to December 31, 2025, and urged concerned property owners and developers to seize the opportunity to perfect their building approvals.

According to Olumide, the Amnesty Programme would not only provide an avenue for the regularisation of unapproved developments but also help their owners avoid future legal complications, enforcement, and penalties.

The commissioner outlined the required documents for processing the Planning Permit, which include the Title Document/Proof of Ownership, Survey Plan, Architectural Drawings (As-Built), and Structural, Electrical, and Mechanical Drawings (where applicable).

Others are Non-Destructive Integrity Test Report, Letter of Structural Stability and Indemnity, Land Use Planning Analysis Report (LUPAR), Evidence of Tax Compliance, and Other Supporting Documents (where applicable).

The Commissioner noted that all applications under the Amnesty Programme would be processed strictly in accordance with the existing Town Planning Regulations, as only buildings that meet the minimum acceptable standards would be approved under the amnesty programme.

Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications through any of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) district offices across the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LGAs/LCDAs), or via the Electronic Planning Permit (EPP) Office at LASPPPA Headquarters, Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja.

In other news, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Adebobo Oyekan-Ismaila, has reaffirmed that Lagos remains a safe, secure, and investment-friendly destination, contrary to the misconceptions some tourists and investors may have about Nigeria. She emphasised that Lagos continues to attract both foreign and local investments across multiple sectors due to its peace, stability, and dynamic economy.

Mrs. Oyekan-Ismaila made this assertion on behalf of the State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, while receiving members of Eko Club Atlanta during a courtesy visit to the Ministry, on Thursday, 6th November 2025

According to her, the prevailing peace and security in Lagos have been major enablers of tourism growth, creative enterprise, and diaspora partnerships. She cited the successful hosting of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix by the Lagos State Government in October 2025 as a testament to the State’s capacity to deliver world-class events.

“Lagos remains the safest and most secure State in Nigeria. There is peace throughout the city, which continues to attract investors, tourists, and partners from around the world. We are proud of the consistent collaboration with organisations like Eko Club Atlanta, whose humanitarian and cultural initiatives complement the government’s efforts to improve lives,” she stated.