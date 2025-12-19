Lagos traffic: Motorists groan over delays on Isolo-NNPC Road construction 

Motorists and commuters have expressed frustration over the slow pace of construction on the Isolo-NNPC Road, 19 months after its completion date has passed.

The construction of the less than six-kilometre road began 39 months ago.

The project was approved by the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration three years ago.

Also, the Isolo-Ejigbo Road construction and other projects ratified by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) were to be completed within 12 months.

While the contractor completed both sides of the road from Iyana-Isolo to Isolo General Hospital in June 2025 and less than 200 kilometres from Isolo-Oke Afa Canal to Abeje (AP) filling station in October 2025, the contractor has left the road, only sporadically working on the drainage.

The contractor has been accused of using delay tactics and working intermittently on the road.

For example, it took less than five minutes to drive from Isolo to Jakande Gate when the road was partially passable but commuters now spend two hours or more, especially between 6:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m. due to the deplorable state of the road.

However, regarding the slow pace of work, the immediate past Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Keisha, stated: “A contractor can apply for an extension. The contractor applied for an extension. The contractor is working, and work is ongoing. Do you have any issue with the work?

“The contractor is on site and that is what I can tell you. The contractor has been laying asphalt, but the rain has been causing delays.

When The Guardian reached out to the member of the House of Representatives, representing Oshodi-Isolo I Federal Constituency, Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, he said: “Work is still ongoing on the road. They are at the Pako area, and they are working on the drainage. The job will be completed.

Despite these promises, motorists and commuters have continued to suffer traffic congestions due to the ongoing construction.

A motorist, who identified himself as Ramon, while speaking with The Guardian, yesterday, said: “I left the factory at Jakande Estate at 9:00a.m. and I got to Mushin past 11;00 on a journey that shouldn’t have taken more than 30 minutes.

Another commuter, Christian Asuso, commented: “The traffic logjam is unbearable and we are suffering on the road. It takes about four hours from home to Oshodi. If I leave Oshodi by 7:00 p.m, I will get home by 9:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m. I spend N1,800 from Ikotun to Oshodi, whereas the cost is N500 when the road is free because transporters increase fare due to the logjam. The congestion is worse between Isolo and Jakande Gate. We are urging the government to complete the road for easier movement.

A motorist, Whiskey Kome, added: “I spend over 45 minutes to get to Isolo from Ijegun. The road is terrible and both officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and police are at the junction allowing reckless motorists to have their day. So, I end up wasting 45 minutes on a journey that shouldn’t last more than 10 minutes.

“The situation is nightmare when coming back from the other side (Isolo-NNPC Road).”

Another motorist, Jimoh Aliu Olawale, said: “I spent 25 minutes between Ire-Akari Bus Stop and the Isolo General Hospital, a distance of less than 150 metres. The government should expedite the job and provide relief.

A truck driver, Ugochukwu Ndoagwu, shared: “The logjam is causing nightmares. I lost one of my mirrors due to the bad road a few days ago.

“The contractor seems disinterested in finishing the job. People should be experiencing relief by now. It’s taking too long.”