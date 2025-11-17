Lagos, UNICEF unveil e-birth registration

Lagos State Government, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the National Population Commission (NPC), and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), has launched an electronic birth registration initiative aimed at ensuring that every child born in the state is captured in the national database and granted legal identity.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasised the importance of the initiative, which seeks to strengthen the digital registration of children under one year, as part of efforts to achieve universal birth registration across all local government areas.

Lagos currently leads the nation with about 94 per cent of children under five already registered. Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, described the initiative as a major step toward protecting children’s rights.

“Birth registration is not a bureaucratic process but a vital tool that grants every child access to healthcare, education, and social protection. Without a birth certificate, a child remains invisible,” she said.

Lafoucriere commended the Lagos State Government for demonstrating leadership and commitment to child protection.