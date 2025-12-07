Lagosian demands for new pedestrian bridge at Oshodi

A clarion call for another pedestrian bridge at Oshodi has been echoed on social media following a human gridlock that ensued earlier last week.

In a post shared on his X account on Sunday, Teejay2 appealed to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to provide a new pedestrian bridge around Oshodi to ease the burden of Lagosian after he shared a video of congestion on the pedestrian bridge last week.

Kindly add an additional bridge for them at Oshodi,” he wrote.

Photos and videos of the congestion have since gone viral, with pedestrians expressing fears over safety risks and increased incidents of theft.

Recall that alternative pedestrian bridge in the Oshodi area of Lagos State was packed with commuters early on a Monday morning following the closure of the pedestrian bridge linking Oshodi Bus Terminals 2 and 3.

The Lagos State Government had ordered the bridge’s immediate closure in January, citing concerns over its safety and structural integrity. Officials also warned residents against crossing highways where pedestrian bridges are available, launching arrests to enforce compliance.

Consequently, Oshodi commuters now rely on the alternative bridge, causing overcrowding.