LASG moves to check illegal, unapproved structures, collapsed buildings through CAP

Lagos VIS commits to professionalism, public service delivery

The Lagos State Government has commenced the Certified Accreditors Programme, through which members of the public are expected to alert the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and other regulatory agencies about ongoing buildings in their communities.

Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, while speaking at a media briefing on the 70 per cent stage certification fee for the acquisition of building planning permit, stated that the CAP representatives have commenced operations, adding that LASBCA will not conduct stage certification for the next six months, and that the responsibility will fall on the CAP agents.

He said this was an attempt at achieving Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda of making Lagos a 21st-century city.

Babatunde also said that LASBCA would continue to carry out monitoring and enforcement despite the delegation of its duties to CAP, lamenting that the shortage of personnel needed for carrying out stage certification is why the agencies delegated their duties to the public.

IN another development, the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has concluded a three-day leadership and capacity-building workshop for its senior officers and zonal heads to enhance professionalism, empathy, and public trust in service delivery.

In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Bolanle Ogunlola, the VIS said the training, themed “Behind the VIO Badge: Transforming Perceptions, Building Trust”, was organised in collaboration with the Civility Institute of Nigeria and focused on equipping officers with modern leadership, emotional intelligence, and ethical communication skills.

Also, Director of VIS in Lagos, Akin-George Fashola, said the training marked a significant step in the service’s reform agenda to rebuild confidence in the VIS brand and ensure that officers project civility and professionalism in their daily operations.