LASG upgrades water transport infrastructure at jetties

Lagos State Government has installed modern concrete pontoons at selected jetties across the state to upgrade water transport infrastructure and create a world-class commuting experience for residents.

The state’s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Alebiosu, who disclosed this yesterday, in a statement, said that modern concrete floating pontoons — which serve as flexible docking platforms — are already being installed at jetties in Agboyi Ketu (Kosofe LG), Ijegun Egba (Amuwo Odofin LG), and Bayeku/Ikorodu (Ikorodu LG).

The initiative, according to him, aims to enhance safety, take away fears from commuters and provide comfort for waterway commuters while supporting the broader vision for intermodal transportation under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda.

He added that similar installations are being planned for Ebute Ero (Lagos Island), Ijede (Ikorodu), Apa (Badagry), Mile 2 (Amuwo Odofin), Mowo (Ojo LG), and several other strategic locations.



The commissioner said that the modular design allows the pontoons to double as temporary bridges during seasonal flooding or erosion — a feature demonstrated in similar installations in other regions.



“The Falomo Jetty (Five Cowries Terminal) is a partial installation, where a two-sided pontoon is in use. But with the new installations currently going on, they are six-sided rigid pontoons, offering 360-degree functionality for docking and crowd movement.



“The pontoon upgrade is one component of the Omi Eko Project—a €410 million initiative to modernise Lagos’ water transportation system.



“The comprehensive project, scheduled for completion between 2024 and 2030, will introduce 78 high-capacity electric ferries, dredge and channelise 15 routes, expand 25 terminals, and integrate a digital ticketing system using the Cowry Card for seamless transfers between ferries, buses, and the Lagos Metro.



“Other key objectives include reducing roadway congestion, improving commuter safety, cutting greenhouse emissions through electric vessels, and ensuring climate resilience against sea level rise,” he said.



He said the project is jointly funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the European Union. Alebiosu, therefore, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to inclusive development, assuring that water transport is being positioned as a central pillar of the state’s mobility plan.