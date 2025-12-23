LASG urges residents to maintain cleanliness during Yuletide

Lagos State Government has emphasised the importance of residents sustaining efforts to keep the state clean by avoiding unsanitary practices during the Yuletide season.



This plea was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who stressed the need for residents to uphold high levels of environmental cleanliness and adhere strictly to proper waste disposal practices throughout the festive period.



The Yuletide season typically sees an increase in social activities, resulting in a surge in waste generation.



Wahab, therefore, called on all residents to be more environmentally conscious and ensure that all forms of waste, including animal and food wastes, are properly sorted, bagged, and disposed of at designated collection points for evacuation by assigned Private Sector Participation (PSP) waste operators.



He, however, assured Lagos residents that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is well-prepared to respond promptly to waste evacuation needs during the celebrations.



The commissioner also highlighted the ban on patronising cart pushers, cautioning residents against such practices as they undermine the state’s waste management system and contribute to environmental degradation.



He reminded residents of LAWMA’s customer care lines, which provides a reliable platform for reporting environmental infractions like illegal dumping and sanitation-related concerns.



Wahab also urged residents to report any environmental infraction issues promptly, and emphasised government’s commitment to promoting a healthy populace and a cleaner flood-free Lagos.



He advised residents to avoid storing petrol and other flammable materials at homes, in offices, shops, and markets to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks, especially during the dry season when combustible materials pose a significant risk.



Wahab concluded by wishing all Lagos residents an environmentally responsible Christmas and a prosperous New Year, reiterating the importance of maintaining good sanitation and hygiene practices to promote public health.