LASTMA mourns firefighter, warns against one-way driving

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has expressed deep condolences over a fatal road traffic incident along the Trade Fair–inward Abule-Ado service lane, which claimed the life of a Federal Fire Service officer stationed within the Trade Fair Complex.

Preliminary findings show that a commercial motorcyclist, riding against traffic at high speed, collided with the firefighter as he attempted to cross the expressway. In the ensuing confusion, an approaching Shacman truck (registration number JJJ 919 YK), heavily loaded with sand, was unable to brake in time, resulting in the tragic accident.

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA said its personnel responded swiftly, cordoning off the accident scene to maintain order and protect other road users.

With support from passersby, they secured the area and immediately contacted the Onireke Police Division, which arrived promptly to begin investigations and reinforce security.

The motorcyclist fled with his motorcycle before he could be apprehended, while the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped after realising the severity of the incident.

Colleagues of the deceased firefighter evacuated his remains using an official Federal Fire Service ambulance deployed from the Trade Fair Complex.

Following proper scene management, LASTMA officials handed over the impounded truck to police authorities for further investigation and legal procedures.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for strength and comfort during this difficult period. He assured them of LASTMA’s support.

Bakare-Oki also lamented the persistent danger posed by one-way driving across Lagos and issued a stern warning to motorists and commercial motorcyclists. He stressed that such reckless behaviour continues to cause avoidable tragedies and widespread grief.

He urged all road users to obey traffic signs and adhere to approved speed limits, describing it as a vital civic duty aimed at safeguarding lives.

LASTMA reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing traffic laws, promoting safety, and fostering a more disciplined motoring culture across Lagos State.